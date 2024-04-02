Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,333. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

