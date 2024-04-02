Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.49. The company had a trading volume of 418,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,929. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

