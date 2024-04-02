Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. 559,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,768. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2337 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

