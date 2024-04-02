Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
