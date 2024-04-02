Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Five Oceans Advisors’ Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 13.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

