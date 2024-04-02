Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,674. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

