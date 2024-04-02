Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 394,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 344,133 shares.The stock last traded at $253.68 and had previously closed at $258.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

