Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $203,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,088. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

