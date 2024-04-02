Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $259.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $365.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

