Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $230.39

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.39, but opened at $213.12. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $216.40, with a volume of 238,065 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.