Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $230.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

