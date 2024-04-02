Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 116801778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 45.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.
Vela Technologies Company Profile
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vela Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.