Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 349 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $678.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.