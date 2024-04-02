Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,365. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

