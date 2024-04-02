Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Trading Down 1.4 %

FLEX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 372,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,468. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

