Veracity Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,053. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

