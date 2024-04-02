Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.63. 97,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

