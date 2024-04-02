Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,255. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.