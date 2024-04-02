Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

ASML Stock Down 3.1 %

ASML stock traded down $30.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $962.57. 308,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,634. The company has a market cap of $379.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $938.05 and a 200-day moving average of $760.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

