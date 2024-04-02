Veracity Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $191.63. 185,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

