Veracity Capital LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.95. 37,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,494. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.06.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

