Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 18,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,657,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

