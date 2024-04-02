VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.85 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.85 million and approximately $12,590.13 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,896,433 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,893,276.28114803. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.1946922 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,127.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

