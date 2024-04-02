Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.40 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 2,150,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,440,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

