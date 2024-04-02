Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vulcan Materials worth $150,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 35.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.08.

VMC traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.15. 888,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

