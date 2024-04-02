Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells $23,339.68 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $23,339.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 936,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,379.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 43,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wag! Group by 3,514.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.