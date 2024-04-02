Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 14509462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

