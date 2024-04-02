Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.21 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $69.31 million and $4.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00026729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,811,730 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

