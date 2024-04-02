Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.78. 337,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,051. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

