Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $155.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weatherford International traded as high as $121.07 and last traded at $120.99. 58,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 822,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

