Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

4/2/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2024 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EXP stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.88. 197,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,170. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $272.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after buying an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

