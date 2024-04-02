Welch Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,722 shares of company stock valued at $249,479,433 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.00. 4,715,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $294.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

