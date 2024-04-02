Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in GATX by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.56. 147,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. GATX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

