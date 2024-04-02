Welch Group LLC Buys 405 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.86. 1,182,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

