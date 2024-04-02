Welch Group LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.06. 1,306,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,410. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

