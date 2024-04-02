Welch Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.12. 122,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $82.22.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

