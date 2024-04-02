Welch Group LLC Invests $313,000 in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Down 1.0 %

NPO stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.37. 198,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,781. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.21%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enpro

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.