Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,628. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

