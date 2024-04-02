Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wrap Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,628. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.