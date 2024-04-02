Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

