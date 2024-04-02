Welch Group LLC Purchases New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,203.82. 228,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,936. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $714.98 and a 52-week high of $1,238.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,012.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.