Wells Fargo & Company Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $138.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

PVH traded down $33.96 on Tuesday, hitting $105.77. 1,319,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,732. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,332,000 after buying an additional 143,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

