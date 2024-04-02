Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

