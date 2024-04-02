Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.43

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.43 and last traded at $145.93, with a volume of 1041975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

