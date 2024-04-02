WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. WestRock comprises approximately 2.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.27% of WestRock worth $29,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

