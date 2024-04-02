Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.20

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.20 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 63050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Workiva Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Workiva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

