Wrapped Everscale Hits Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $35,654.86 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,099,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,108,068,497 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03688202 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,082.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

