XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 15696558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XPeng

XPeng Price Performance

Institutional Trading of XPeng

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.