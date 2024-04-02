Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.