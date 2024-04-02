Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
