YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.25. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 468,838 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

