YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.25. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 468,838 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.