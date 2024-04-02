Zcash (ZEC) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $454.42 million and approximately $71.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $27.83 or 0.00042247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00070238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

